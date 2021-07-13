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Is Bill Gates Right? Should We Kill 90% Of The Human Population? - FULL SHOW 7/12/21
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130 views • July 13, 2021
Jim Hoft of the Gateway Pundit joins Alex Jones live via Skype to discuss FBI involvement in the protest-turned-riot at the U.S. Capitol on Janurary 6th, and he breaks down the latest news regarding the 2020 Presidential Election audits across the country. Also, Matt Braynard, former data director and general consultant, joins Alex Jones to confirm specific instances of election fraud during the 2020 Presidential Election- with evidence to back up his claims. Gerald Celente hosts the fourth and final hour of this July 12th, 2021 transmission of the Alex Jones Show.
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