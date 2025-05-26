© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem ahead of her sit-down with Netanyahu, with a message writing:
“Israel & God’s chosen people — We stand with you.”
Doing the usual pilgrimage of US politicians to grovel at the feet of the Joos.
Source @Real World News Channel
