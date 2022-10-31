China Is the Enemy of America’s Society and America’s Future as It Has Managed To Completely Hollow Out American Institutions

https://gnews.org/articles/499437
Summary：10/27/2022 Senior fellow of the Discovery Institute, Scott Powell: Speaking of enemies of America's society and America's future, China has managed to completely hollow out our American institutions at every level.They have captured America, so to speak. But so many leaders in America today don't seem to do anything about this. In fact, so many of them are bought and owned by the CCP
