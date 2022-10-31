China Is the Enemy of America’s Society and America’s Future as It Has Managed To Completely Hollow Out American Institutions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/articles/499437
Summary：10/27/2022 Senior fellow of the Discovery Institute, Scott Powell: Speaking of enemies of America's society and America's future, China has managed to completely hollow out our American institutions at every level.They have captured America, so to speak. But so many leaders in America today don't seem to do anything about this. In fact, so many of them are bought and owned by the CCP