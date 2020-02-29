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Persecution (#3 in the Golden Rule Series)
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15 views • February 29, 2020
This is the third video in the series called "The Golden Rule and Kidney Donations". It deals with the potential persecution one should prepare for when considering being a live organ donor. Please be sure to watch the first video in this series (https://youtu.be/XCommTZiUqY) before continuing.
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