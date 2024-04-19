Investigative Filmmaker Discusses UFOs, Underground Bases, SSP’s & Non-Human Intelligence

Michael Salla





April 18, 2024





Darcy Weir is an investigative filmmaker who has been creating documentaries on UFO/USOs, secret space programs, underground bases, and Sasquatch since 2012. His first documentary focused on Phil Schneider's groundbreaking revelations about an underground base at Dulce, New Mexico, where an alleged firefight with aliens took place in 1979 testimonials.





In his first Exopolitics Today interview, Weir discusses what he learned about Schneider, underwater UFOs (USOs), non-human intelligence, secret space programs, and Sasquatch in a series of documentaries that are available on Amazon and Apple TV.





Darcy Weir’s website is: www.occultjourneys.com





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AB3QXsFK9_U