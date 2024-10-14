BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WHAT I THINK OF WEAK, COWARDLY PASTORS ☈ PASTOR MARK DRISCOLL
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
659 followers
Follow
71 views • 6 months ago

What I Think of Weak, Cowardly Pastors


To get Pastor Mark's newest book, Vote Like Jesus, click here: https://realfaith.com/vote/


To get more bold, practical truth from Pastor Mark Driscoll, visit https://realfaith.com/howdy/ or text “HOWDY” to 99383.


Click HERE to subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/MarkDriscollMinistries?sub_confirmation=1


To listen to Pastor Mark's podcast, follow here:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4IdNLJCwDsWnOlcMKyDPHt

Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-mark-driscoll-podcast/id1709166663


Follow on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pastormark

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/markdriscoll/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@pastormarkdriscoll

Twitter: https://twitter.com/pastormark


Click here for more resources: https://linktr.ee/markdriscoll


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HVUgDuTA39A


The Bellamy salute was part of the Good Neighbour policy of the 50's, which ensured that your neighbours weren't commie scumbags


We never needed to pay for security because WE WERE SECURE; however, we were programmed to hate Adolf Hitler

Keywords
feminismprogrammingmisogynysynagogue of satanmulti pronged offensivepastor mark driscollweak and cowardly pastors
