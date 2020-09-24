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This goes out to the 'Crazy Ones'.
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22 views • September 24, 2020
This goes out to the 'Crazy Ones'.
You are not alone.
Here's to the Crazy Ones
The Misfits
The Rebels
The Troublemaker
The Round pads and the Square Holes
The Ones who see things Differently
They are Not fun of Rules
And the have No Respect for the Status Quo
You can Quote them
Disagree with them
Glorify or vilify them
But the Only thing you Cant do
Is Ignore them
Because they Change things
They push the Human Race forward
While some may see them as the Crazy Ones
Wee See Genius
Because the People who think they are Crazy enough to change the world
Are the One's who do... #JUSTICE
Source:
aQtime - 4.540 abonnenter - 12. feb. 2020
https://youtu.be/iEecmzW1tTU
You are not alone.
Here's to the Crazy Ones
The Misfits
The Rebels
The Troublemaker
The Round pads and the Square Holes
The Ones who see things Differently
They are Not fun of Rules
And the have No Respect for the Status Quo
You can Quote them
Disagree with them
Glorify or vilify them
But the Only thing you Cant do
Is Ignore them
Because they Change things
They push the Human Race forward
While some may see them as the Crazy Ones
Wee See Genius
Because the People who think they are Crazy enough to change the world
Are the One's who do... #JUSTICE
Source:
aQtime - 4.540 abonnenter - 12. feb. 2020
https://youtu.be/iEecmzW1tTU
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