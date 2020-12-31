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** President Trump Promises Something Big New Year’s Day!!! ** - Will the U.S. Return to the Gold Standard?
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1652 views • December 31, 2020
** Trump:The biggest thing that nobody knows about on January 1st
Gesara News, 12/Sept/2020
Article: https://gesara.news/biggest-thing-january-2021/
--Many are speculating that on January 1st, Donald Trump will be having the U.S to return to the gold standard, something he is publicly supported for many years. "This is going to be the biggest thing that nobody even knows about, and it is all signed."
** X22 Report, 29/Dec/2020
The patriots have now moved the [DS]/MSM into position, everything is about to change, this is not just about a 4 year election it is about taking back the country, breaking the illusion and allowing the people to once again see clearly. This has been planned out and Trump and the patriots are leading the [DS] to exactly where they want them to be. Durham is on deck, this is checkmate, it has to be done correctly, we only have one shot at this, what is about to unfold will be earth shattering.
Video: https://x22report.com/aiovg_videos/ep-2365b-what-is-about-to-unfold-will-be-earth-shattering-birth-of-a-new-nation-checkmate/
Gesara News, 12/Sept/2020
Article: https://gesara.news/biggest-thing-january-2021/
--Many are speculating that on January 1st, Donald Trump will be having the U.S to return to the gold standard, something he is publicly supported for many years. "This is going to be the biggest thing that nobody even knows about, and it is all signed."
** X22 Report, 29/Dec/2020
The patriots have now moved the [DS]/MSM into position, everything is about to change, this is not just about a 4 year election it is about taking back the country, breaking the illusion and allowing the people to once again see clearly. This has been planned out and Trump and the patriots are leading the [DS] to exactly where they want them to be. Durham is on deck, this is checkmate, it has to be done correctly, we only have one shot at this, what is about to unfold will be earth shattering.
Video: https://x22report.com/aiovg_videos/ep-2365b-what-is-about-to-unfold-will-be-earth-shattering-birth-of-a-new-nation-checkmate/
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