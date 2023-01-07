Dr Reiner Fuellmich and Pascal Najadi - Criminal complaint against the Swiss president

Join us for this compelling episode of Impromptu with Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and his guest, investment banker and filmmaker, Pascal Najadi, as they discuss his criminal complaint from Dec.2, 2022, against the Swiss president, Alain Berset,





This law suit, unthinkable and futile in some countries, could be a breakthrough case in exposing the deception and fraud behind the worldwide Covid-19 vaccine campaign and has the potential to cause the Corona House of Cards to crumble.





Mr. Najadi, himself and his family fully jabbed and boostered, describes his realization that the entire narrative, especially regarding vaccine efficacy, is based on contradictions, misleading and unsupported claims and perhaps malicious intent.





For those who also fell prey to the false promises of safety and regained freedoms, he has wise words of understanding and encouragement.





He trusts the Swiss judicial system, is confident that the Truth will come to light, and sends a message of hope that justice will indeed prevail.





