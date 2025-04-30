Former Bush administration official Catherine Austin Fitts revealed that the U.S. government has constructed underground bases as large as entire cities

Former Bush administration official Catherine Austin Fitts revealed to Tucker Carlson that the U.S. government has constructed underground bases as large as entire cities.



According to Fitts, some of these massive underground structures are officially documented, while others remain hidden — and they aren't limited to the U.S. but are scattered across the globe.



She theorized that there could be as many as 170 underground bases, some located beneath the ocean and others around the United States, interconnected by secret transportation networks.



Fitts suggested that these extensive underground facilities may have been built in preparation for a potential near-extinction level event.



Souce @Real World News





