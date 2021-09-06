⁣THE RESET E1: FORMATION OF WORLD CONTROL GROUPS [DAUNTLESS DIALOGUE]THE RESET - LIMITED SERIESFor over a century, the most powerful people on the planet have stressed the need of a New World Order. Now, the phrase has been reduced to nothing more than a conspiracy theory. THE RESET series will explore precisely what the New World Order is, its history, and how it all has culminated to the societal Reset we are all being ushered into today.THE RESET E1: FORMATION OF WORLD CONTROL GROUPS [DAUNTLESS DIALOGUE]May 18, 2021 MemoryHoldThe “New World Order” is a phrase that has been used for centuries, but what does it really mean? In episode one of THE RESET, we explore the creation of the very first international organizations that serve as the true power structure of the world; those that transcend conventional governments and are truly capable of bringing the New World Order to fruition.TRANSCRIPT & SOURCESFew phrases stemming from the world of conspiracy theories are as infamous as “Jet fuel can’t melt steel beams”, “epstein didn’t kill himself”, and “the new world order”. While every so often the truther community creates phrases that manage to gather enough traction to permeate the shroud of resistance that the mainstream public is so carefully cocooned in, the “New World Order” cannot be attributed to us….it was them that created it, and when I say “them”, I mean the most powerful people in the world; those whose decisions cause immediate changes that end up reverberating across nations.(NWO QUOTE MONTAGE)But what does the New World Order mean exactly? Based off of those audio clips alone, it clearly appears that people like George HW Bush, John Kerry, and the others promoting the idea are referring to a future that is global in nature; one with far less focus on individual states and nationalistic tendencies, and instead focusing more on global governance to tackle issues that affect all countries such as Climate Change. According to the definition on Wikipedia:“The New World Order (NWO) is a conspiracy theory which hypothesizes a secretly emerging totalitarian world government….The common theme….is that a secretive power elite with a globalist agenda is conspiring to eventually rule the world through an authoritarian world government which will replace sovereign nation-states. Many influential historical and contemporary figures have therefore been alleged to be part of a cabal that operates through many front organizations to orchestrate significant political and financial events, ranging from causing systemic crises to pushing through controversial policies, at both national and international levels, as steps in an ongoing plot to achieve world domination.”Admittedly, this sounds entirely outlandish. However, the fact remains that the world leaders we’ve been taught to trust are the ones who have been using the term as far back as after World War I. At what point did the vision they promoted somehow turn into a “conspiracy theory”? What aspects of the mainstream definition are true, and which are false?I personally never used to believe in such a thing, regardless of which world leader was saying it. In my eyes, the world is simply too large and too complex to effectively rule over in the ways in which these people were hoping to achieve. This is a criticism I still hear echoed to this day by those resistant to the idea, and it’s because that sentiment has persisted into the future that I hope this series is able to make the prospect seem a lot more realistic.After all, who can blame the critics for thinking such a vast topic with unfathomable implications is unrealistic? Can you really blame them for doubting that a criminal syndicate pursuing world domination would ever straight up admit to it out in the open, in front of those brush wish to dominate? It would help if, upon becoming