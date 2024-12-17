⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (17 December 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, the Sever Group of Forces' units inflicted fire damage on armed formations of one mechanised brigade, one territorial defence brigade of the AFU, and one border detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine close to Aleksandrovka, Sinelnikovo, and Volchansk (Kharkov reg).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 70 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️The Zapad Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation and delivered strikes at manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades, one jaeger brigade, one airmobile brigade, one airborne brigade of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade near Dvurechnaya, Kupyansk, Zagryzovo, Lozovaya (Kharkov region), Novoyegorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Serebryansky forestry. One counter-attack of an AFU assault detachment was repelled.

AFU losses to more than 520 troops, three pickup trucks, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, four 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and one ammo depot.

▫️ As a result of decisive actions, units of the Yug Group of Forces liberated Annovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Losses were inflicted on formations of three mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, one airmobile brigade, one assault brigade of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigades near Seversk, Zvanovka, Stupochki, Uspenovka, Ostrovskoye, and Kurakhovo (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 330 troops, two armoured personnel carriers, including one U.S.-made Stryker and one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, four Kozak armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun, and one UK-made 105-mm L-119 UK-made gun.

One electronic warfare station and one ammo depot were neutralised.

▫️The Tsentr GOFs' units captured more advantageous lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of one heavy mechanised brigade, five mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, one infantry brigade, one assault battalion of the AFU, one marine brigade, and one territorial defence brigade close to Dzerzhinsk, Shcherbinovka, Novoolenovka, Krasnoarmeysk, Shevchenko, Novopustynka, Novoukrainka, and Krasnoye (DPR). In addition, 11 AFU counter-attacks were repelled.

AFU losses to up to 425 troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, two armoured personnel carriers, including one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, one U.S.-made HMMWV armoured fighting vehicle, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, five motor vehicles, two 152-mm Msta-B howitzers, two 152-mm D-20 howitzers, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️The Vostok Group of Forces' units continued advancing into the depth of the enemy's defence and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanised brigades, one assault battalion of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigades close to Temirovka, Velikaya Novoselka, Gulay Pole, and Novy Komar (Donetsk People's Republic). Four enemy counter-attacks were repelled.



The AFU losses amounted to up to 205 troops, one tank, five motor vehicles, one 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, one U.S.-made HMMWV armoured fighting vehicle, two U.S.-made MaxxPro armoured fighting vehicles, and one U.S.-made 155-mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system.

▫️The Dnepr Group of Forces' units engaged manpower and hardware of one mechanised brigade, one infantry brigade, one mountain assault brigade of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigades near Novoandreyevka, Lobkovoye (Zaporozhye region), Sadovoye, and Ingulets (Kherson region).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 75 Ukrainian troops, five motor vehicles, one electronic warfare station, and one ammunition depot.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware clusters in 142 areas.



▫️Air defence systems have shot down one U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectile and 49 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 650 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 37,867 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 anti-aircraft missile systems, 19,827 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,501 MLRS combat vehicles, 19,738 field artillery guns and mortars, and 29,286 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.