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DAY 11 - THU, MAY 20, 2021 -ISRAEL AT WAR - SPECIAL GUEST - PAT BOONE -TRENTO/GOLD SHOW
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10 views • July 13, 2021
Israel at War, Tom Trento and Suzi Gold and a very special guest discusses Israel, the history our guest has with Israel and his faith, family, and life as a singer, song writer, actor, and the amazing words he wrote for the song Exodus.
Special Guest: Pat Boone, strong Christian and supporter of Israel, tells us about the friendship he developed with Benjamin Netanyahu over the last few years. He tells us about the story of writing the words to the song Exodus, and how he got permission to add them to the melody. What an amazing life, dedication to Israel and dedication to his faith.
Join The United West, daily to hear from the experts, many in Israel, on the ground reporting live. We will be LIVE here on YT, on FB, and across as many sites as we can reach, educating as many as we can reach!
Please help us continue our daily reporting, giving you the facts. Share our videos and links. We defend Israel today, and always!
Contact us at: [email protected]
Donate here: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
Special Guest: Pat Boone, strong Christian and supporter of Israel, tells us about the friendship he developed with Benjamin Netanyahu over the last few years. He tells us about the story of writing the words to the song Exodus, and how he got permission to add them to the melody. What an amazing life, dedication to Israel and dedication to his faith.
Join The United West, daily to hear from the experts, many in Israel, on the ground reporting live. We will be LIVE here on YT, on FB, and across as many sites as we can reach, educating as many as we can reach!
Please help us continue our daily reporting, giving you the facts. Share our videos and links. We defend Israel today, and always!
Contact us at: [email protected]
Donate here: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
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