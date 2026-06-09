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🚨 TRUMP & BIBI LOVE AFFAIR EXPLODES — LEGO RESISTANCE JUST DROPPED A SAVAGE “SACRED DEFENSE” BANGER!! 😂🔥👀
This fire Lego animation turns today’s real breaking news into pure brick-by-brick cinema: Trump screaming on the phone at Bibi while the so-called unbreakable bromance turns sour FAST over Lebanon escalation risks.
Missiles launching, Gulf on blast, “select all” targeting every bootlicker base in red & blue — Lego Iranian forces delivering the Sacred Defense response with that hard-hitting rap track and subtitles popping off. Explosions, chaos, and Trump stuck cleaning up Bibi’s mess while the empire cracks wide open 🍿
These AI Lego masterpieces from the Resistance side are narrating 2026 geopolitics better than any cable news circus right now. Unscripted drama at its finest!
Shoutout to
@HemmatMahdi
for this absolute BRICK masterpiece 🔥🫡