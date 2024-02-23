Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/does-the-dtap-vaccine-prevent-future-whooping-cough-infections/
Testifying before the Arizona Senate, ICAN Lead Counsel, Aaron Siri, Esq., provides specifics on whether the DTaP vaccine prevents patients from getting future pertussis (whooping cough) infections.
POSTED: February 16, 2024
