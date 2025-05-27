Is Your Foundation Strong Enough to Weather Life’s Storms?

When the storms of life hit, will your faith hold firm—or collapse like sand? In today’s devotional reflection, Pastor Roderick Webster digs into Matthew 7:24–27 to show why a life built on Jesus Christ will endure every trial, while a life built on fleeting pleasures will fall away.



🔹 In this episode you’ll discover:

What it means to build your life on “the rock” versus “the sand” (Matt. 7:24–27)

How every believer’s faith will be tested—and what reveals its true strength

Why false religion and mere opinions can’t withstand the winds of adversity

Practical steps to deepen your roots so you stand firm when trials come



🛠 Action Steps:

Reflect: Where is your life built today—on Christ’s solid foundation or shifting sand?

Comment below: Share one storm in your life that strengthened your faith.



📖 Key Scriptures: Matthew 7:24–27 • 1 Thessalonians 1:10 • 1 Corinthians 4:5

🎵 Suggested Hymn: “The Solid Rock”



May your life be a house on the rock—unshakeable, enduring, and honored by God. 🙏