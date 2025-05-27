BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Is Your Foundation Strong Enough to Weather Life’s Storms?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
9 views • 1 day ago

When the storms of life hit, will your faith hold firm—or collapse like sand? In today’s devotional reflection, Pastor Roderick Webster digs into Matthew 7:24–27 to show why a life built on Jesus Christ will endure every trial, while a life built on fleeting pleasures will fall away.

🔹 In this episode you’ll discover:
    What it means to build your life on “the rock” versus “the sand” (Matt. 7:24–27)
    How every believer’s faith will be tested—and what reveals its true strength
    Why false religion and mere opinions can’t withstand the winds of adversity
    Practical steps to deepen your roots so you stand firm when trials come

🛠 Action Steps:
    Reflect: Where is your life built today—on Christ’s solid foundation or shifting sand?
    Comment below: Share one storm in your life that strengthened your faith.

    Share & Subscribe: Pass this devotion on to someone facing trials, and hit the bell so you never miss an encouraging word.

📖 Key Scriptures: Matthew 7:24–27 • 1 Thessalonians 1:10 • 1 Corinthians 4:5
🎵 Suggested Hymn: “The Solid Rock”

May your life be a house on the rock—unshakeable, enduring, and honored by God. 🙏

Keywords
daily devotionalbible studytrue religionmatthew 7faith under fireroderick websterchristian encouragementchristian reflectionchristian devotionalsolid foundationspiritual foundationweather life stormshouse on the rocktested faithendurance through faith
Chapters

00:00Opening Hymn and Greeting

00:22Introduction to the Devotion

01:04Building on a Solid Foundation

02:17The Test of Life's Foundations

04:02True vs. False Religion

05:55Endurance Through Faith

07:19Encouragement and Final Thoughts

08:52Closing Blessings and Farewell

