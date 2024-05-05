Antisemitism Bill Exposes Congressional Whores

The Antisemitism Bill is a blatant contradiction of the First Amendment. Congress is supposed to make NO laws "abridging freedom of speech", yet this bill does this very thing. Yes, it is for a good cause, but it is completely unconstitutional. And it violates not Article 15, section 30 subparagraph 5, but Amendment number One. But Congress is doing the bidding of their paymasters-Israel. Ooops, is that Antisemitic? View it before even Brighteon has to ban it.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.