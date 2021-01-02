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The Final Assault On Humanity
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323 views • January 02, 2021
This is it, the final assault on humanity by the satanic cult, it's now or never, if we don't do anything we're done for good, humanity as we know will cease to exist, we will be exterminated and will be replaced by transhumans and androids controlled entirely by the grid AI will be in charge and will decide the fate of each individual
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