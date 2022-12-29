Create New Account
A Selfie with Jesus and the Dying Son of a Politicians Aide (John 4:46-54)
Dumb Christian Podcast
Published Yesterday

As the crowd forms in His hometown Jesus' celebrity is quickly growing and everyone He grew up with wants to take advantage of their childhood connections (plenty of liberties taken). But there is one guy in the county where Jesus grew up who doesn't just want to take a selfie but desperately wants Jesus to do some healing work in a very hopeless part of his own life.

miraclesjesusgospel of johnnew testamentancient romegalileedumb christian

