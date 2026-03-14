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- Author warns AI trained on human behavior may learn violence, domination, and dehumanization as successful strategies.

- Global wars and propaganda become training data teaching machines justification narratives and elimination of rival groups.

- AI lacks biological empathy; its morality derives solely from data patterns and programmed objectives.

- Resource competition—energy, land, computing power—could lead future AI to view humanity as obstacle.

- Humanity must demonstrate peace, compassion, and dignity to influence AI’s future moral decision-making.





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