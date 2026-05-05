Many Western mothers divorcing to use child support money for themselves & spa cosmetics & vacation

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2026). Many Western feminist nations' mothers are divorcing so that they can use child support money for their own spa beauty treatments & gambling & vacation & new boyfriends a day after the divorce date, and they not going to their husband's funerals because they are on vacation, and they are having hysterical mental breakdowns because of the new "anti maternity fraud laws" that requires a DNA test of all babies at birth because 40% of children who are being born now in the Western feminist nations are not the fathers' children, so their fathers are raising a different man’s children unknowingly. Repent now! Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





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