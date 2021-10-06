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Vegas Shooting uncovered
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166 views • October 06, 2021
Several people died after the Oct 1 Mass shooting in Las Vegas some died in their sleep others died in even more Bizarre creative ways. One was Shot to death and a husband and wife Crashed and burn in a single car accident. Some of U might be unaware that the Las Vegas coroner held all the dead victims for 30 days none were released to their families. Now this is a story of what I believe really happened to the couple who the FBI said crashed and burned. meet the Carvers Dennis and Lorraine unveiled.
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