Colonel MacGregor on the state of the Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Here is Colonel MacGregor on Judging Freedom with Judge Napolitano on the state of the Ukrainian counter-offensive. (Jun 8)
Bluntly put, it’s been an absolute disaster for Ukraine. They walked into a slaughter on the Russian defensive front, losing thousands of men and hundreds of vehicles.
https://t.me/bioclandestine/1810
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.