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Episode#19- Special Guest Clay Clark with the ReAwaken America Tour-Whats the End Game?
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30 views • January 19, 2022
The legendary Clay Clark, the man who has brought us the ReAwaken America Tour, joins us today for some jaw dropping information.
Want to know how to awaken your loved ones, Clay has the information and links to arm you with to use. You are about to see why these jabs are undeniably satanic. You don’t want to miss this!!!
Want to know how to awaken your loved ones, Clay has the information and links to arm you with to use. You are about to see why these jabs are undeniably satanic. You don’t want to miss this!!!
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