Roger Waters Speaks To TRT World About Israel’s War On Gaza

MIRRORED from
TRT World
5 Dec 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oEdNEb8_20o&t=14s&ab_channel=TRTWorld
Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters, who faced a censorship campaign and hotel ban during his Latin America tour due to his pro-Palestine stance, spoke to TRT World in Santiago, Chile in an exclusive interview.
