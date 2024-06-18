Biden administration ‘scared’ to go up against Donald Trump

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Biden administration is “scared” for the president’s record going up against former US president Donald Trump, Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer says.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html