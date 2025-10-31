Daniel Morcombe Walk 31 October 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A community walk for Daniel, happening Friday evening just after work hours, to raise public awareness that our state of Victoria must follow what Queensland just passed in their parliament - a pedophile register. Craig Cole spoke strongly throughout the walk on this topic and Greg Cheeseman of One Nation political party joined us and spoke in support as well. Visit the site for more information: www.DanielMorcombe.com.au