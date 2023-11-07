Rejecting The Biblical Worldview Allows Evil To Be Repurposed As Good In A Fallen World !!! -- HULK

Isaiah 5:20King James Version
20 Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!
Ezekiel 22:26
King James Version
26 Her priests have violated my law, and have profaned mine holy things: they have put no difference between the holy and profane, neither have they shewed difference between the unclean and the clean, and have hid their eyes from my sabbaths, and I am profaned among them.
