Rejecting The Biblical Worldview Allows Evil To Be Repurposed As Good In A Fallen World !!! -- HULK
Alex Hammer
Published 15 hours ago

Isaiah 5:20King James Version

20 Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!


Ezekiel 22:26

King James Version

26 Her priests have violated my law, and have profaned mine holy things: they have put no difference between the holy and profane, neither have they shewed difference between the unclean and the clean, and have hid their eyes from my sabbaths, and I am profaned among them.


Spiritual Logic's Health Channel

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs0FoLBXfjKSS5bWX1urs6w/videos

A bible believer exposing the evil deceptions and lies of this world !

https://odysee.com/@Spiritual.Logic4Truth:e

Sword of Truth

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa7vCJL1-oyDCHFzcp712xw/videos


Shared from and subscribe to:

Spiritual Logic aka Hulk

https://www.youtube.com/@NkredibleHulk/streams


Keywords
censorshiphoaxdeceptionliesbiblemind controlcommunismpropagandaunaiscripturenwo1984manipulationagenda 21transhumanismdystopiapsychologymasksmsm lieslockdownscovidplandemiccurfews

