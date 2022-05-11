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Legit at all West considers transferring confiscated Russian assets to Ukraine
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60 views • May 11, 2022
RT.
‘It is extremely important to confiscate Russian assets and transfer them to Ukraine’, according to the president of the European Council. Russia has condemned such a move, citing a violation of existing international laws. Meanwhile, the EU is not the first to come up with the suggestion: the US Congress earlier approved a bill allowing the use of confiscated resources from Russians, to apparently assist Kiev.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13v6ln-legit-at-all-west-considers-transferring-confiscated-russian-assets-to-ukra.html
‘It is extremely important to confiscate Russian assets and transfer them to Ukraine’, according to the president of the European Council. Russia has condemned such a move, citing a violation of existing international laws. Meanwhile, the EU is not the first to come up with the suggestion: the US Congress earlier approved a bill allowing the use of confiscated resources from Russians, to apparently assist Kiev.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13v6ln-legit-at-all-west-considers-transferring-confiscated-russian-assets-to-ukra.html
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