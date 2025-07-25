✈️💥Strike hit the former Interior Ministry bldg, during meeting between Ukrainian military officers & police representatives from Nikolaev

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today, the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out precision airstrikes targeting a Ukrainian command post in Kherson.
According to Vladimir Saldo, head of the Kherson region, the strike hit the former Interior Ministry building, where a meeting was underway between Ukrainian military officers and police representatives from Nikolaev.