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Pfizer Seeks Approval to Inject Infants with Deadly Gene Therapy Shots
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152 views • March 27, 2022
If Pfizer can add the mRNA vaccine to the childhood vaccine schedule it will enjoy permanent liability protection under the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act.
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