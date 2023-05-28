Create New Account
We are taught vaccines eradicated illnesses; this is a lie, notes Pierre Kory, MD
Published a day ago
“We are taught that the greatest intervention and discovery in medical history is… vaccines.” “It’s just NOT true…” “Smallpox was NOT… eradicated by a vaccine.” “Neither was polio.” “Vaccines are not…  to be question.” “[They want us  to believe] that…  vaccines are safe and effective and  they have eradicated [lots] of childhood diseases  [when this is NOT true.]” “That is THE MYTH that is taught to every physician…” “COVID exposed the corruption and control  of the system.” “They can get [all the world’s doctors] to believe things that are FALSE.” “I saw a global  propaganda campaign  [claiming the vaccines were  safe & effective,]  when they were [NOT].” “And most of the other childhood illnesses… their low incidence [of people dying from these diseases] was credited to vaccines  is 100% FALSE.” “Almost all of  [the decrease in deaths  from childhood diseases]  was due to  improved hygiene,  [improved] sanitation and  [improved] water supply,  [NOT due to vaccines].” Pierre Kory, MD tells Del Bigtree on The Highwire on 25 May 2023.

The full episode is posted here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/dqLN2kGX8JGO/

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

Keywords
vaccinesliespierre kory md

