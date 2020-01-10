Ben Fulford Talks Iran, WWIII Avoided and 1,000 Years of Peace Starting | Robert David Steele

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Ben Fulford focuses on big picture, imminent world peace, everyone on board except for a tiny handful including the Deep State Zionist core. The assassination of General Soleimani, whether fake or real, is a disaster for the Zionists, WWIII has been averted. US “corporation” appears bankrupt, earthquakes in Puerto Rico (home of the “corporation” are not natural.
https://tinyurl.com/WWIII-NO
https://benjaminfulford.net/