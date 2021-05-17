© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sen. Rand Paul and Anthony Fauci- Funding Gain A Function-Gain A Function is Bioweapon Technology
Follow
0
Share
Report
31 views • May 17, 2021
Senator Rand Paul Again Grills Fauci Over His Funding of Gain A Function Technology. Gain A Function is code for bioweapon technology. Developing viruses to gain a function. Anthony Fauci lies to Senator Paul by saying he didnt fund the gain a function research and development, even though the Senator has proof he did fund it. It was done under the Obama Administration. Check out our covid 19 and vaccine articles at https://sonsofsinglemoms.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.