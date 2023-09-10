O Woe to you, United States of America, you are blowing in many winds of evil!

Revealing message of God: The messenger angel of God brought this message of God and revealed about the hidden things about the new president of America. You stiff-necked and uncircumcised in heart and ears, you always resist the Holy Spirit! As your fathers did, so you do.

Published on November 10, 2020 by Ailyn

