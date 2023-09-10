Create New Account
O Woe to you, United States of America, you are blowing in many winds of evil!
channel image
Evangelical Endtime Machine
20 Subscribers
28 views
Published 17 hours ago

O Woe to you, United States of America, you are blowing in many winds of evil!

Revealing message of God: The messenger angel of God brought this message of God and revealed about the hidden things about the new president of America. You stiff-necked and uncircumcised in heart and ears, you always resist the Holy Spirit! As your fathers did, so you do.

You can help this official registrated ministry of God  bye sponsoring the website and help on this way to spread the gospel and help the needy, go to the website of the ministry via the link www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com


Published on November 10, 2020 by Ailyn

Please share and do not change © BC

Keywords
united states of americayou are blowing in many winds of evilpo woe to yourophetic revealing message from god

