X22 REPORT Ep. 3083a - The Economy Is So Bad People Need To Unretire, The Debt Ceiling Will Light The Fuse

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3083a - May 31, 2023
The Economy Is So Bad People Need To Unretire, The Debt Ceiling Will Light The Fuse
Germany is now limiting the peoples food, they are beginning the process into making them eat bugs, as the [WEF] pushes the people will push back. The debt ceiling is going to light the fuse on the economy and it will begin the implosion. The Fed set the stage and now the Patriots will use the crisis to their advantage
