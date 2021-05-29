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On The Kevin J. Johnston's Show we have guest Tyler Nicholson
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1 view • May 29, 2021
Tyler Nicholson joins us tonight to discuss his 15 pound lawsuit courtesy of the Mayor of Barrie, Ontario
This is the guy that received a 500 page injunction from the Barrie police lets hear his story.
7PM Calgary Time - 10PM Toronto Time
DONATE TODAY! - www.KevinJJohnston.ca
This is the guy that received a 500 page injunction from the Barrie police lets hear his story.
7PM Calgary Time - 10PM Toronto Time
DONATE TODAY! - www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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