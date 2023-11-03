296) Pensamentos sobre Blockchain, Bitcoin & Cryptos (Oct 24, 2023)

Especialista em Engenharia Informática de Redes, Sabrina Wallace, nascida de família multi-geracional dentro do Complexo Industrial Militar Norte-Americano, resolveu vir a público a Abril de 2022 denunciar a WBAN, após ter abdicado de trabalhar nesse sistema, quando se apercebeu o que estava a fazer no mundo real.
Crédito ao Canal de Sabrina Wallace, Psinergy channel : https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f?view=content
October 24,2023 | Bitcoin blockchain thoughts
[ the video was removed by now / video removido entretanto ]
Outubro 6, 2023 | Space: The New Frontier For The Central Control Grid : https://www.coreysdigs.com/technology/space-the-new-frontier-for-the-central-control-grid/
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
