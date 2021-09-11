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Australia Officially Announces a 'New World Order' Shocking the Planet - Obama NWO Flashback
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51 views • September 11, 2021
Australia Officially Announces a 'New World Order' Shocking the Planet. Flashback to Obama FLAT OUT SAYING that people are "too small minded to govern their own affairs" and that they must GIVE UP THEIR RIGHTS to an all powerful sovereign. The ONLY Sovereign I give up to is GOD!
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