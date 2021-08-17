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GRAPHENE OXIDE WAS ORIGINAL CONTACT POISON? - DR LEE MERRITT
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196 views • August 17, 2021
GRAPHENE OXIDE WAS ORIGINAL CONTACT POISON? - DR LEE MERRITT
Pirbright/Rothchild Novel S Protein Coronavirus Patent
https://www.pirbright.ac.uk/publications/replication-competent-foot-and-mouth-disease-virus-expressing-luciferase-reporter
https://data.epo.org/publication-server/pdf-document/EP14723470NWB1.pdf?PN=EP2992005+EP+2992005&;iDocId=5781554&iepatch=.pdf
80% of WEF are CFR members and the CFR is controlled by knights of Malta/Vatican
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/profile/J4FPjdvLsVes/
Pirbright/Rothchild Novel S Protein Coronavirus Patent
https://www.pirbright.ac.uk/publications/replication-competent-foot-and-mouth-disease-virus-expressing-luciferase-reporter
https://data.epo.org/publication-server/pdf-document/EP14723470NWB1.pdf?PN=EP2992005+EP+2992005&;iDocId=5781554&iepatch=.pdf
80% of WEF are CFR members and the CFR is controlled by knights of Malta/Vatican
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/profile/J4FPjdvLsVes/
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