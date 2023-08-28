Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. Suzanne Humphries | Tetanus Talk: Immunity and Epigenetics
channel image
Random Nobody
140 Subscribers
Shop now
11 views
Published Yesterday

From a lecture in Sweden, 2014.

Dr. Suzanne Humphries speaks on tetanus, how to treat the disease, and how to protect from tetanus.

She discusses cases of vaccinated groups that still developed tetanus, proving that the tetanus vaccine is not a guarantee to protect from the disease.

Dr Humphries also discusses the term ‘herd immunity’, how epigenetics function, and how they could be affected by vaccination.


—More about Dr. Suzanne Humphries:

http://drsuzanne.net/

Keywords
healthvaccinessuzanne humphriesimmunityautismvaccinationdiseaseherd immunitywhooping coughallergiesdptdtptetanuspertussisautoimmunitydiphtheria

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket