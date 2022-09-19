The Impending Globalist Plan Revealed

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The globalists lit the fire on the slow boil of western civilization decades ago. Now the slow collapse of the economy, law, borders, and the foundation of the Republic is cracking. Our only hope is to act quickly before a New World Order is established and a prison planet system unfolds. This concise report should be shared with those who have bought the lies of mockingbird media for far too long.
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