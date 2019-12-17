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Compassion Relaxation (Instrumental) : Mossart Music ©
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3 views • December 17, 2019
Track - Compassion Relaxation
Artist - Mossart Music
Mossart is a unique sound for the soul. This is a collection of audio compositions from Mossart Music, with each work of art expressing a period out of real time. He uses very exclusive and meticulous sounds to create a type of emotion that in some way we can all feel. Mossart Music is created with the holy spirit and all glory goes to our father, God who art in Heaven. Think of this as a soundtrack to the end times, we are all witnessing here on earth. We must always remember to honor and obey God's laws, as well as keep our faith strong, to fight against temptations that arise on a daily basis.
Genesis 24:27 "As for me, the Lord has guided me in the way."
Artist - Mossart Music
Mossart is a unique sound for the soul. This is a collection of audio compositions from Mossart Music, with each work of art expressing a period out of real time. He uses very exclusive and meticulous sounds to create a type of emotion that in some way we can all feel. Mossart Music is created with the holy spirit and all glory goes to our father, God who art in Heaven. Think of this as a soundtrack to the end times, we are all witnessing here on earth. We must always remember to honor and obey God's laws, as well as keep our faith strong, to fight against temptations that arise on a daily basis.
Genesis 24:27 "As for me, the Lord has guided me in the way."
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