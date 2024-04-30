Did the Big Repo Scheme Just Start? 04/30/2024

In today’s video we look at how bank withdrawal Access is denied to thousands in Australia, Regulators told to be ready to handle failed clearing houses and Biden is in a rush to push through regulations in case Trump wins.



Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support



