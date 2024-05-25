Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Zelenksy Used To Be President…’ Putin Stings Ukrainian Leader After His Term Expires Watch
channel image
Vampire Slayer
45 Subscribers
178 views
Published 16 hours ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky lacks legitimacy since his term expired on May 20. “We consider that the legitimacy of the current head of state (Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky) has ended,” Putin said

Keywords
politicsdeceptioncrimejesuspropagandaisraeljewsmusicwarnwoartgreat reset

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket