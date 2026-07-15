NWO: The Vatican’s Club of Rome replaced fear of communism with fear of ‘climate change’

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Credits to Don’t thread on me
In 1991, the Vatican’s Club of Rome documented a plan to replaced the dangers of communism with climate change, which has been proven to be a complete hoax. And today, the current pope, who is antichrist like all his predecessors, is pushing for climate change as his false gospel.