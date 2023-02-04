BREAKING: The U.S. has shot down the Chinese Spy Balloon off of the coast of the Carolinas.

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BIOCLANDESTINE remarks: "This is all fine and dandy, but we would learn a lot about this situation if we could see the recovery process of the balloon.
I want to see if the military personnel who recover the wreckage are wearing BSL-4 Positive Pressure Personnel suits/hazmat suits."
https://t.me/BennyJohnson/7324