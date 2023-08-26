Russia Ukraine Updates





Aug 26, 2023





There may be a new twist in the Prigozhin plane crash case





👉 It has become known that shortly before the plane with Prigozhin took off, strangers were on board, who allegedly introduced themselves as buyers of the plane.





🔹The video is allegedly the visit of two potential buyers who inspect the cabin of Prigozhin's plane. The video was taken on the morning of August 23 before the crash.





These people were led on board by the co-pilot who died in the crash.





