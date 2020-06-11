James Corbett Wants You To #ExposeBillGates

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Derrick Broze and James Corbett of The Corbett Report break down why YOU should #ExposeBillGates on Saturday June 13, 2020 (and every day!)
More details: https://theconsciousresistance.com/announcing-exposebillgates-global-day-of-action-on-june-13-2020/
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