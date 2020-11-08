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PATRIOTS - ARREST BARR, WRAY, AND CIA DIR GINA HASPEL FOR TREASON AND VOTER FRAUD - ON SIGHT !!! [Sidney Powell: "We've Identified 450,000 Ballots that Miraculously ONLY have a Vote for Joe Biden"]
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270 views • November 08, 2020
THE TIME HAS COME FOR TRUMP TO ASK THE U.S. MARINES TO ARREST
CHRISTOPER WRAY, WILLIAM BARR, AND GINA HASPEL FOR TREASON
AND VOTER FRAUD USING CIA PROGRAMS HAMMER AND SCORECARD
ARREST THEM ON SIGHT PATRIOTS
CHRISTOPER WRAY, WILLIAM BARR, AND GINA HASPEL FOR TREASON
AND VOTER FRAUD USING CIA PROGRAMS HAMMER AND SCORECARD
ARREST THEM ON SIGHT PATRIOTS
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